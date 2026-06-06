Why Uhuru owes us restraint while opposing Ruto's politics

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

As Kenyan political traditions, the graceful exit has always been held as sacred as the turbulent ascent. From the retirement of Mwai Kibaki to the quiet exit of Daniel Arap Moi, former heads of state have historically adhered to an unwritten code: once you leave State House, you leave the knives behind.

That gentleman’s agreement was spectacularly shattered two weeks ago when former President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a sustained and unprecedented attack on his successor, Dr William Ruto, accusing the current administration of dismantling his legacy and running “untried and untested” economic experiments that are causing Kenyans to “continue to suffer”. The broadside was not a subtle prod but a full-throated denunciation.