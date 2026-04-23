Opposition leaders call for anti-government protests on June 25

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing residents of Katutu in Kitui county on April 22, 2026. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

The alternative government leaders yesterday announced plans for nationwide mass demonstrations on June 25 to pressure President William Ruto to address pressing national issues.

The issues of concern, according to the leaders, include the high cost of living, high fuel prices, issuance of identity cards and concerns surrounding the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.