Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bumula MP suspended from committee over bribery allegations

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 22, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Bumula Member of Parliamnet Jack Wamboka at a past sitting in the National Assembly. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka has been suspended from chairing the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education over allegations of soliciting bribes from witnesses.

The suspension, announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, will remain in force pending investigations by the Powers and Privileges Committee into complaints lodged before the House.

The action follows multiple complaints from witnesses who appeared before the committee that Wamboka chairs, accusing him of misconduct during the proceedings.

In a formal protest, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) raised concerns over what it described as hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of its officers during appearances before the committee.

The commission further alleged that Wamboka demanded bribes as a condition for granting an audience or offering favourable consideration in committee deliberations.

In a communication to the House, Speaker Wetang’ula directed the Leader of Minority to nominate an interim chairperson by April 23, 2026, noting that the committee’s vice chairperson is newly sworn in.

The Powers and Privileges Committee is expected to conclude its investigations and table a report within 45 days.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka NCIC Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education
.

Latest Stories

Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Africa
By James Wanzala
10 mins ago
'Chorus of beings' exhibition explores identity, surveillance and shared spaces
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
29 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
National
By Brian Ngugi
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
By Brian Ngugi 38 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
By Yvonne Chepkwony 42 mins ago
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
By Joackim Bwana 59 mins ago
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved