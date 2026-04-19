MP says Mbadi ticks all boxes to be Ruto's running mate in 2027 polls

Audio By Vocalize

National Treasury CS John Mbadi when he appeared before the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on March 2, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker from Migori County has proposed that the Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi be a running mate for President William Ruto in 2027.

Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama argues that after taking over the National Treasury docket, Mbadi has proven himself to be a leader that Kenyans can rely on.

This comes after President Ruto publicly praised the CS as a quick learner at a function in Homa Bay in March.

Equally, following the president’s decision to place Mbadi in charge of the National Infrastructure Fund, political observers say the former ODM chairman’s star is fast rising.

Kitayama Marwa, who was among the two Migori County lawmakers elected on President Ruto’s UDA party ticket in 2022, said the CS's credentials speak for themselves.

“Having the benefit of his performance as a CS Treasury, and without putting too many words, I can assure you without any hesitation that John Mbadi would make a very, very, very formidable leader in whatever capacity,” Kitayama said in an interview.

Mbadi was previously the MP for Homa Bay County constituency, which has changed name over time to Gwassi, then Suba, and now Suba South.

During the Grand Coalition Government formed after the 2007/8 post-election violence, the former MP was appointed the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

He has also been the National Assembly Minority Leader and headed various parliamentary committees.

Mbadi who was serving as a Nominated MP after the 2022 General Election, joined the Cabinet in 2024 following the broad-based arrangement between President Ruto and the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

When he spoke at a function in Homa Bay on March 22, Ruto thanked the area for giving him the CS.

“I thank you for giving me a brave man and a thinker,” said Ruto. “I work with Mbadi with a lot of ease because he understands things fast. He is a sharp man. He understands politics. He knows how to navigate issues.”

“If you can handle the National Treasury in the manner that John Mbadi has handled the National Treasury of the Republic of Kenya, the sixth largest economy in Africa…you have proven your worth,” Kitayama noted.

“Based on his performance at the National Treasury, the answer is right away, yes. He is capable of handling a country at the level of deputy president and at the level of president when that time comes,” he added.

The Kuria East lawmaker further argued that Mbadi also has the reputation of being trustworthy, which is a great asset in politics.

“People trust him. If he says something, I'll go home sleeping soundly because it has been said by John Mbadi. There are people in this country who, if they speak, you still doubt them,” said Kitayama.

Political risk analyst Dismas Mokua said that Mbadi’s other strength is that he has illustrated the ability to serve all Kenyans equally.

“Marginalised communities and parts of Kenya that were deprived of resources and suffered because of Sessional Paper 10 are in cloud nine. Equality and equity in the distribution of national resources, as seen in infrastructure growth and development which include the SGR Malaba and Rironi Mau summit road are individually and collectively game changers,” Mokua argued.

“In the event that President Ruto’s running mate has to come from ODM, Mr Mbadi stands head-and-shoulders above his ODM peers. But he must demonstrate that his skills, experience and knowledge will not only complement President Ruto’s capacity but also add numbers,” Mokua added. “Prominent ODM members who were potential candidates for the running mate role have demonstrated no instincts and capacity for the running mate role.”

Public policy analyst Leonard Khafafa noted that Mbadi has little political baggage and thus is a good bet for the deputy president position.

“Had there been anything untoward about him, it would have come out by now because he's under scrutiny. But we see his achievements. He's really doing a commendable job at the Treasury,” said Khafafa.

Mbadi has previously gone public about his loyalty to Raila. Speaking during Raila’s burial service in October 2025, he said: “Many people here betrayed Raila in one way or another.”

“I am happy that Baba you are going ahead of us without me betraying you,” he said as he thanked the ODM leader for making him the first Luo minister of Finance.

“Baba, I thank God that I never betrayed you. Even when you gave me the sad news that I was not going to be the governor for Homa Bay County, I still stood behind you because I knew why you made that decision,” he added.

Kitayama said the loyalty is a big plus for a deputy president.

“William Ruto needs a loyal person,” said the lawmaker, adding that the incumbent, Kithure Kindiki, has illustrated how to do it.

“That is what William Ruto needed, not the character that was impeached earlier,” he said.

In Khafafa’s view, every election has an overriding question, and he believes that the economy will be a key question in 2027 – which is where Mbadi will thrive.

“We are in debt to the country, and we need somebody with a very good understanding on how to get out of debt. John Mbadi is that person. If you put him at the apex of leadership, that is the presidency, you have a perfect mix,” said the analyst.

Key to the topic of a running mate is the numbers one can bring.

“As Nyanza, we are saying that as a region, we must agree with our son. And who else has emerged? It is John Mbadi,” said Kitayama.

Khafafa also expressed confidence that Mbadi can deliver the Luo community’s vote to Ruto if he is the running mate.

“You can be sure that the entire Luo nation would stand solidly behind him,” he said. “What we also need to notice is that where the Luo nation goes, the Luhya nation follows automatically. They have always traditionally voted together.”

Mbadi is said to have addressed the running mate issue at a function that brought together numerous Luo politicians in the first week of April.

Awendo MP Walter Owino, an ally of Mbadi, was present at the function. He said in an interview that Mbadi expressed his wish to continue serving as the Treasury CS then gun for the presidency in 2032.

“He told them that he is interested in becoming the President of the Republic of Kenya in 2032. For now, he wants to maintain his seat. And he even said that he would be mad to look for that other position (Deputy President) and leave this office,” said Owino.

The ODM lawmaker said Mbadi has all it takes to be Kenya’s second-in-command.

“He has got all the qualifications, but for now, I think he is more qualified to continue being the Finance Minister than being the Deputy President,” said Owino.

Whether Mbadi will change his position in the coming months is a matter of wait-and-see.