Ruto will bag Luo votes if he picks Mama Ida as a running-mate

President William Ruto consoles Mama Ida Odinga following the death of her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in Karen, Nairobi, on October 15, 2024. [PCS]

If the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is waiting for a sign, baba has already given it; intermittent pilgrimages to Bondo that cast a halo over Mama Ida Odinga's head. She is the new beacon of Luo politics.

Yet, many seem blinded by the ruckus emanating from ODM as self aggrandisement competes against principle, ideology against idealism. There are factions within the party, but the top honchos wouldn't admit it as they jostle for vanguard positions within the party.

Raila was the glue that held ODM intact for decades, but following his demise, cracks have emerged over which direction to take. The 10-point pact between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaves ODM at a crossroads.

The political juggernaut that Raila Odinga built and has stood sentinel over the downtrodden against executive excesses has become the contemporary Tower of Babel following his death. To stick with UDA after 2027 or to go its separate way in 2027 is the straw that will make or destroy ODM.

The raucous camp under Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga is unequivocal about sticking with the broad-based government. However, if anyone thought the conviction of the 'broad-based' protagonists is based on principle, a rethink is necessary. The party’s Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna is adamant that whatever working formula was crafted between UDA and ODM to ease tension in the country expires in 2027

Wanga let the cat out of the bag last week when she excitedly said, inter alia, "In honour of Baba's wishes, I am ready to be President Ruto's running mate. I will make history as the first woman Deputy President of Kenya. This will be the winning formula for President Ruto's re-election".

Wanga should be disabused of this improbable idea. To Ruto, she would be a political leech. No doubt, the Luo vote is critical to Ruto's 2027 re-election bid, and if the president wants a solid, loyal Luo base, and a woman of national appeal as a running mate, Min Piny, Mama Ida Odinga, is the real deal. She has the grace, the class, poise and magnetic pull that her late husband possessed.

Wanga doesn't come anywhere close. Her recent reaction to unfortunate statements attributed to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in regard to Raila's sickness and death, depicts her as highly temperamental.

What does Wanga stand for? What is her individual contribution that makes her believe she is best suited to deputise Ruto? She doesn't even have a national women constituency and is yet to build a national appeal and brand like Millie Adhiambo and Martha Karua.

Millie is a fierce defender of women's and girls 'rights, a principled debater and a non-conformist. Karua is a reputable lawyer and international human rights defender who courageously speaks truth to power when things go wrong. Wanga is none of these and is yet to demonstrate capacity to bring to the table enough votes that could tip the scale in Ruto's favour.

We should never lose sight of the fact that the deputy president is a heartbeat away from the presidency, and the constitution stipulates that if after a specified period of time, the President is not available to perform his duties, the deputy assumes office.

Over time, Wanga has shown she is hot tempered, a poor manager of her emotions whenever someone rubs her the wrong way. A person of such temperament should not be allowed anywhere close to the presidency for, indeed, the presidency is the glue that holds a country together.

We should not, therefore, take chances with the deputy presidency by latching onto people whose emotional intelligence cannot pass muster. Mama Ida Odinga is not only capable of harnessing Luo and national votes, she has decades of experience in political leadership and organisation that must have rubbed off on her in her more than 50 years of marriage and managing the political affairs of Kenya's revered opposition leader, Raila Odinga. There is a soothing, motherly calmness around her that can rally most Kenyans.