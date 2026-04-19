Kadu Asili rebrands to replace PAA as a formidable force

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Coast political schemers have embarked on fresh efforts to have a third political force after ODM and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the region after Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) was recently stopped from running its political activities.

Kadu Asili is being revamped to replace PAA which President William Ruto ordered to halt its programmes and back UDA campaigns.

Former outspoken Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) national chairman Mr Mudzo Nzili was yesterday unveiled as the new Kadu Asili party leader and vowed to roll out a robust campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during the launch of the new team at a Mombasa hotel, Nzili said the party will work with like-minded parties and field candidates for all positions except the presidency.

He termed the moment as a new beginning and a new phase of leadership in the party, pledging to take the party to the grassroots with the planned opening of offices across Kenya.

Nzili took issue with President William Ruto administration saying that Kenyans are disappointed that the national security organs are serving the interests of influential individuals in government.

He said the party leadership will endeavour to observe the national values and principles of governance as enshrined under Article 10 of the Constitution.

“Kenyans are disappointed that national security organs today do not act as required under Article 239 of the Kenya Constitution 2010,” he noted.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) deputy party leader Mr Matano Chengo warned President Ruto against killing political parties saying that he will not manage to do so for Kadu Asili.

“President Ruto has killed PAA and now he is in the process of killing ODM. But we are telling him that he will not manage to kill Kadu Asili,” Chengo warned.

He said it was undemocratic for President Ruto to force political parties to fold up so that he could strengthen his UDA ahead of the 2027 general election.

Two months ago, President Ruto called the PAA leadership under Senate speaker Amason Kingi and asked them to shelve their political activities and join the UDA campaigns.

Kingi who is the party leader, his secretary general and Ganze MP Kenneth Kazungu Tungule, Kinango MP Gonzi Rai and Rabai MP Kenga Mupe have all joined the UDA campaign trail in the Coast region that is headed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and secretary general Hassan Omar.

Until the 2022 general election, ODM was the dominant political party in the Coast region while PAA had three MPs and several MCAs.

Yesterday, new Kadu Asili secretary general Mr Daniel Baha Nguma said the party has embarked on a comprehensive rebranding process so as to win seats in Coast and across Kenya.

He said the party was in a moment of reflection, bold decision-making and strategic repositioning after consultation with members across the country.

“Our rebrand reflects a party that is closer to the people-especially the youth, women and marginalised communities who are the backbone of this nation,” he said.

He added, “This is a bottom-up movement. We are not building a party for elections only- we are building a permanent platform for citizen voice and participation.”

Nzili said Kenyans particularly the youthful population are demanding accountability and inclusivity in all areas of leadership and expressed concern that the independence of commissions and independent offices was frequently being curtailed by the government.

Nzili said Kenyans are experiencing rising cost of living and that the recent increase in fuel prices will add onto the economic hardships.

He said Kenyans are also not comfortable with the delayed and insufficient funding and capitation in all education institutes.

Nzili said they were concerned as a party about the cost of fuel but said he would not immediately join the planned street protests before consultation with the party leadership.