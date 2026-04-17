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Skip summons at your own peril, Wetang'ula warns governors

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 17, 2026
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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during a visit to Migori County. [Moses Wetang'ula]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has warned governors against snubbing parliamentary committees.

Speaking on Friday, April 17, in Migori County, Wetang’ula said the growing trend among governors sets a dangerous precedent, cautioning that they risk criminal sanctions.

He maintained that Parliament will not relent in its constitutional mandate to scrutinise public spending.

“As Parliament, we will not compromise on oversight. For whom much is given, much more is expected. You cannot take billions of taxpayers’ money, and when you are asked what work it has done, you start making noise and refusing to appear before Parliament to account,” said Wetang’ula.

Adding, “I want to sound a very strong warning to all the 47 governors: you must appear before Parliament and explain how you have spent public funds.”

According to Wetang'ula, any governor who defies summons to appear before Parliament risks legal consequences.

The Speaker directed Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo, to spearhead the formulation of criminal sanctions targeting non-compliant county chiefs. 

“Governors are not owners of public funds; they are trustees and custodians of the public good. When they err, they must come to Parliament,” he said. 

The directive follows a decision by governors to boycott summons by the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) over allegations of extortion and harassment by some of its members.

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