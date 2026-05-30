IPOA begins probe into deaths, shootings linked to fuel protests

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Protestors block the Nairobi Namanga Road at Kitengela town during the fuel hike demonstrations. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into deaths linked to recent fuel protests.

The authority is probing the death of 23-year-old Brian Ndung’u Njung’e, who died while in custody at Kiambu Police Station, the fatal shooting of Martin Rigii Karuu in Kiambu, and other protest-related shootings across the country.

In a statement dated May 30, IPOA said it monitored police operations during demonstrations held on May 18 against hiked fuel prices and their economic impact on Kenyans.

According to the authority, Ndung’u was arrested last week in connection with a suspected theft case and placed in custody at about 11am.

“At approximately 11:52 a.m on the same day, the deceased was discovered hanging inside the police cells using a mattress cover,” IPOA said.

The authority attended and documented the postmortem examination, which established the cause of death as asphyxia due to neck compression consistent with ligature strangulation. The death was ruled a suicide.

IPOA said a preliminary review of the scene and custody records found no visible external injuries on the body. Investigations are continuing to determine whether custodial supervision and detention procedures at the station met required standards.

The authority is also investigating the fatal shooting of Martin Rigii Karuu during protests in the Mburerie area of Kiambu town.

Preliminary findings indicate Karuu was among demonstrators when he sustained a gunshot wound at about 1 pm near the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya.

“Preliminary witness accounts indicate the involvement of a single armed officer believed to have been dressed in a Kenya Prisons Service uniform,” said IPOA.

The authority is also examining other protest-related shootings, including an incident in Nakuru.

The investigations follow nationwide demonstrations sparked by increased fuel prices. The protests left at least four people dead and several others injured.