Savula leads Western leaders in defense of Wandayi over fuel crisis

Audio By Vocalize

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula during a media briefing in Nairobi where he called out on the opposition for urging Kenyans to come out in the streets to protest the ongoing fuel crisis in the country. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

A section of Western Kenya leaders has dismissed calls for the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, insisting he will remain in office despite pressure from the opposition over rising fuel prices, which they say are driven by global economic shocks beyond Kenya’s control.

Deputy Governor of Kakamega Ayub Savula led the defence, stating that the fuel price surge is a consequence of international instability and disruptions in global oil supply chains rather than domestic policy failure.

“Wandayi is going nowhere. Those calling for his resignation are politicising a global crisis that is affecting many economies across the world,” Savula said.

He was speaking during a joint press briefing attended by MPs from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and allied leaders from the Western region.

Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Francis Atwoli cautioned against political agitation over the fuel situation, warning that instability could harm workers and investment.

He urged leaders to pursue dialogue and structured engagement rather than confrontation.

“At a time when global markets are under pressure, what Kenya needs is calm and consultation, not incitement. We must deal with these shocks responsibly,” Atwoli said.

The leaders rejected calls by the United Opposition for mass action, warning that demonstrations would only disrupt businesses, destroy property, and worsen the cost-of-living crisis.

They argued that the fuel price increases are linked to geopolitical tensions, disruptions in major shipping routes, and broader volatility in international oil markets.

They have defended President Ruto’s interventions, including the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 16% to 8% and the introduction of a Sh6.5 billion subsidy programme aimed at cushioning consumers from rising costs.

Savula further highlighted reforms in the government-to-government (G2G) fuel import framework, saying the shift in procurement arrangements and currency adjustments were designed to stabilise the shilling and improve transparency in the sector.

Sirisia MP John Waluke accused the opposition of lacking alternative policy proposals, arguing that calls for protests were politically driven.

“We cannot resolve a global crisis through street demonstrations. What is needed is constructive engagement and practical solutions,” said Waluke.

Kiminini MP Maurice Bisau urged opposition leaders to focus on diplomatic and international efforts to address global conflicts affecting energy markets, noting that instability abroad continues to ripple into local economies.

The leaders also cautioned transport operators against abrupt fare increases and urged employers to consider flexible working arrangements to reduce commuting costs.

They called for calm, saying the government remains committed to monitoring global fuel trends and implementing further measures to cushion Kenyans from external economic shocks.