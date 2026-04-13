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Opposition warns country risks sliding into anarchy over political violence

By Peterson Githaiga | Apr. 13, 2026
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Former Deputy President and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses a rally at Matuu market in Machakos County, on April 10, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

The United Opposition leaders on Sunday warned that the country could slide into anarchy if the government fails to contain political violence.

Addressing residents in Kajiado County, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and Fred Matiangi of Jubilee Party, warned President William Ruto that if any opposition leader is killed by rogue police officers, that will be the end of his administration. 

''If Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Rigathi Gachagua or any other leader in the opposition is killed, then be ready for a civil war in this country,'' said Gachagua. 

The DCP leader said that had he been shot dead by rogue police officers in Kikuyu town or Witima PCEA church, then the country would have been pushed into anarchy. 

''If you kill one of us, Kenyans will forcibly eject you out of State House, and there will be no country called Kenya, How do you send killer squads to eliminate opposition leaders, for what gain, we have no other country and that is why we have to tell you the truth,'' he claimed.

Gachagua said the opposition leaders are willing to wait for 14 months to send Ruto home through the ballot. 

''We urge you to change your ways, or else you will send this country into civil war,” he said.

Matiang'i urged Kenyans to register as voters in large numbers to make their voice heard at the ballot. 

''The only weapon we can use to send President William Ruto out of the State House is by voting him out. I'm urging you to come out in big numbers and register as voters. 

The leaders attended service at PEFA church in Kajiado town and later addressed residents in Kajiado town, Isinya, Matasia Kiserian and Ngong.  

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Related Topics

Political Violence DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Rogue Police Officers President William Ruto
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