Gachagua alleges plot to disrupt Kikuyu rally

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Democracy of Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Democracy of Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has alleged a plot to disrupt his planned rally in Kikuyu constituency on Saturday.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the former DP claimed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah had made direct and veiled threats targeting the meeting.

Gachagua cited remarks allegedly made by the MP on March 26 and April 9, saying no action had been taken despite what he described as “blatant threats.”

“We have noted that despite the threats and admission that he is privy to crimes that may be committed, the MP has not been summoned and no action has been taken,” he said.

He further alleged that groups of hired individuals, alongside elements within the police, were preparing to disrupt the event.

“The goons are to create mayhem, vandalize people's businesses, attack targeted establishments to trigger police intervention who will be using tear gas and ammunition,” Gachagua claimed.

He further alleged a scheme to block key roads into Kikuyu town using stalled heavy vehicles to limit access to the venue.

Gachagua said his party’s meetings have been peaceful and urged the police to provide security.

“We ask the Inspector General to ensure police are not used to harm the very people you are supposed to protect, and to deal with the goons planning violence,” he said.

He warned that any violence at the rally should be blamed on the police leadership and local officials.

The letter follows remarks by Ichung’wah on the floor of the House, where he said Gachagua was free to hold rallies in the constituency and dismissed claims that he was plotting to block the event.