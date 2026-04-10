Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gachagua alleges plot to disrupt Kikuyu rally

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Democracy of Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Democracy of Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has alleged a plot to disrupt his planned rally in Kikuyu constituency on Saturday.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the former DP claimed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah had made direct and veiled threats targeting the meeting.

Gachagua cited remarks allegedly made by the MP on March 26 and April 9, saying no action had been taken despite what he described as “blatant threats.”

“We have noted that despite the threats and admission that he is privy to crimes that may be committed, the MP has not been summoned and no action has been taken,” he said.

He further alleged that groups of hired individuals, alongside elements within the police, were preparing to disrupt the event.

“The goons are to create mayhem, vandalize people's businesses, attack targeted establishments to trigger police intervention who will be using tear gas and ammunition,” Gachagua claimed.

He further alleged a scheme to block key roads into Kikuyu town using stalled heavy vehicles to limit access to the venue.

Gachagua said his party’s meetings have been peaceful and urged the police to provide security.

“We ask the Inspector General to ensure police are not used to harm the very people you are supposed to protect, and to deal with the goons planning violence,” he said.

He warned that any violence at the rally should be blamed on the police leadership and local officials.

The letter follows remarks by Ichung’wah on the floor of the House, where he said Gachagua was free to hold rallies in the constituency and dismissed claims that he was plotting to block the event.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa Douglas Kanja Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Opinion
By Albert Ogendi
2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
By Erastus Mulwa 2 hrs ago
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved