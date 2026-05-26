Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Senegal's ousted PM Sonko elected National Assembly speaker

By AFP | May. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Senegal's newly elected National Assembly Speaker Ousmane Sonko at a past event in Dakar, on September 26, 2024. [AFP]

Senegal's National Assembly elected ousted prime minister Ousmane Sonko its speaker Tuesday in a vote boycotted by the opposition, following months of tension that culminated in the firebrand's sacking.

Sonko's rise to the top of parliament comes four days after President Bassirou Diomaye Faye fired him and with opposition lawmakers deeming his reinstatement to the National Assembly "illegal".

Sonko remains the undisputed leader of Pastef, the party which controls 130 of the 165 seats in Senegal's only legislative body.

He received a long ovation after getting 132 votes, with no member voting against him and one abstaining, according to the session's presiding member Ismael Diallo. Sonko was the sole candidate for the position.

He replaces El Malick Ndiaye, a loyal supporter who resigned Sunday, paving the way for the ex-prime minister's rise.

The parliamentary session began shortly after 9:00 am (local and GMT), with Sonko in attendance.

Aissata Tall Sall, who heads the main opposition, denounced an "institutional coup" which she said Monday was prepared under "pressure that the majority wants to impose."

Sall said she believed Sonko, in order to become a lawmaker again, should first have resigned as prime minister to sit even temporarily in parliament before returning to government.

Faye appointed Sonko prime minister in April 2024 after winning the presidential election the previous month.

Faye essentially owes his position to Sonko, his one-time mentor who would almost certainly have taken the top job had he not been barred from the presidential election due to a defamation conviction.

Faye faces the difficult task of governing and implementing reforms in a country troubled by serious economic difficulties.

On Monday, he named senior economist Ahmadou Al Aminou Mohamed Lo as prime minister, saying the new appointee had the expertise to steer Senegal out of crippling debt.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ousmane Sonko Bassirou Diomaye Faye Senegal leadership wrangles
.

Latest Stories

Finance bill 2026 faces backlash over perceived bias against low-income earners
Finance bill 2026 faces backlash over perceived bias against low-income earners
National
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
HF Group changes name to HFCB after rebrand
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
Hassan Omar: From rights defender to Ruto's hawkish ally
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Hassan Omar: From rights defender to Ruto's hawkish ally
MPs vs MCAs: Court reignites CDF power battle
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
MPs vs MCAs: Court reignites CDF power battle
Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved