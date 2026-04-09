Sifuna sues ODM party in a fresh row over removal as SG

Embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has moved back to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT), citing breach of his rights and party’s constitution in a fresh bid to oust him from office.
In his application filed under urgency, Sifuna claimed that the party had breached the tribunal’s orders and instead had directed that he appear for a disciplinary process.
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