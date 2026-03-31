Wetang'ula questions authenticity of Kalonzo-linked Azimio letter

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Wetang’ula said the inconsistencies raised serious doubts about the originality of the office. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has cast doubt on the authenticity of a letter purportedly from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition proposing Suba South MP Caroli Omondi for appointment as Leader of the Coalition Party Parliamentary Group.

In a communication to the House, Wetang’ula said the document appeared to bear the signature of Kalonzo Musyoka in his capacity as coalition leader, but raised concerns over its legitimacy.

He noted that the letter lacked an original signature and contained multiple grammatical and typographical errors, including duplication of the author’s name.

“Secondly, it contains several grammatical and typographical errors, including the duplication of the author’s name; the document is signed as H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka,” the Speaker said.

Wetang’ula further pointed out that the letter did not include a forwarding address for correspondence or clarification, raising further questions about its origin.

“The letter lacks any forwarding address to which correspondence, including requests for clarification or responses, could be directed,” he added.

The Speaker warned that the document, which has circulated publicly, may have contributed to misinformation due to its unclear origin and lack of verifiable details.

He also clarified that the position of Leader of the Coalition Party Parliamentary Group is not recognised under the Constitution, statutory law, or the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.

“This means that the letter has purportedly appointed the Member for Suba South, a respected lawyer, to a position that is not recognised in law,” Wetang’ula said.

In a separate but related communication, the Speaker also questioned another letter attributed to Musyoka, citing similar inconsistencies.

“A casual view of the document casts serious doubt about its authenticity. It does not bear the signature of its author and is littered with grammatical and typographical errors, including duplication of the author’s name. We do not know anybody called Kalonzo Kalonzo Musyoka. We know Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka,” he stated.