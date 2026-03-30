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Gachagua: Ruto using my brother's widow to settle political scores

By Jane Mugambi | Mar. 30, 2026

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua in Gilgil, Nakuru County, on November 10, 2025. [File Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of trying to interfere with his family affairs, saying the head of state was inciting his late brother's widow against him.

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Rigathi Gachagua William Ruto Politics Political Rivalry
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