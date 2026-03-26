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Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i calls for peaceful campaigns

By Purity Mwangi | Mar. 26, 2026
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Dr Fred Matiang’i during the official opening of the Jubilee Party Rift Valley Regional and Nakuru County offices. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Presidential aspirant and Jubilee Party leader Dr Fred Matiang’i has called for peaceful campaigns, assuring Kenyans that the party will conduct its activities with respect and dignity, free of insults.

Speaking in Nyeri town during the official opening of the Jubilee Party office in Nyeri County, Matiang’i said the party is firmly in the opposition.

“We have joined others in the opposition. We are a united opposition, working with DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party led by Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP led by Martha Karua, the Democratic Party led by former Speaker Justin Muturi, DAP-K led by Eugene Wamalwa, and PNU led by Peter Munya,” he said.

“We are united by one purpose — to bring change to this country. We are not only talking about a change in government, but also a change in the lives of Kenyans.”

Matiang’i criticised the current administration, saying it had failed to deliver on its promises.

“Those currently in office are finding the job difficult, and the public can see they are unable to deliver. In Nyeri, is SHA working? Are projects started by President Uhuru Kenyatta still ongoing? Is Linda Mama working? Our observation as Jubilee is that the current government is unable to deliver and should exit, as we are ready to take over,” he said.

As he addressed the crowd, chants of a “one-term” slogan filled the air.

Matiang’i said Jubilee would work with other opposition parties to unite the country.

“We will work together in unity and understanding. We have no problem with anyone — no insults. We want to work together and deliver for Kenyans,” he said.

He pointed to his tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Education as evidence of his reform credentials.

“You witnessed the reforms I introduced in the education sector. I want to return and implement more reforms,” he added.

Matiang’i said he was ready to lead the country, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver.

“I promise I will not fail you. I will deliver and transform the country,” he said.

He also urged young people to register as voters, noting that this would enable them to shape the country’s future.

Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni called for unity among Kenyans.

“We do not want anyone to betray our community in any way. We will join hands in the opposition, and Kenyans will decide who leads them,” said Kioni.

Other party officials and Jubilee aspirants were also present.

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