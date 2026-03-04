Ngunjiri questions Uhuru's choice for Matiangi's presidential candidature

Audio By Vocalize

Wambugu also sought to know the basis of settling on Matiang’i as Jubilee's sole and exclusive presidential candidate.

A fresh storm has erupted within the Jubilee Party after a senior member formally questioned former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reported backing of Fred Matiang'i as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election.

In a letter dated March 3, 2026, addressed to Kenyatta in his capacity as party leader, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu raised concerns over what he described as confusion and dissatisfaction among party members and aspirants regarding Jubilee’s direction, alliances and leadership decisions.

"I seek a substantive and definitive response on whether Dr. Matiang’i is the Party’s sole and exclusive presidential candidate and if so, the basis upon which that decision was reached," the letter read in part.

Wambugu questioned the apparent lack of Jubilee Party branding at recent political engagements, saying the absence of party-branded merchandise such as t-shirts and caps had fuelled speculation that the party could either be financially constrained or informally ceding certain regions to other political formations.

"This has raised serious questions, especially amongst aspirants hoping to run on the party ticket at county, parliament, senate & gubernatorial level across the country, in next year’s general elections," he added.

According to Wambugu, potential candidates seeking to run on the party’s ticket require clarity to avoid investing resources in areas that may have been “zoned” to other parties.

The former legislator formally sought clarification on whether Jubilee has entered into any formal or informal cooperation agreements with other political parties that could affect aspirants in the next General Election.

At the same time, Wambugu cautioned that Jubilee must remain a democratic institution guided by its constitution and internal processes, arguing that no individual should be perceived as beyond challenge if the party is to uphold democratic principles.

He noted that many members who have “sacrificed greatly” for the party feel frustrated by decisions they perceive as opaque or detrimental to Jubilee’s institutional strength.

The letter was also copied to the Jubilee Secretary General, Moitalel Ole Kenta, where Wambugu maintained that internal debate and accountability should not be viewed as rebellion but as signs of a healthy political organization.