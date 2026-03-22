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Landmark court ruling that will reshape vetting for candidates in the 2027 election

By Nikko Tanui | Mar. 22, 2026
John Chebochok was accused over alleged role in the sexual exploitation of female workers during his time at James Finlay Kenya. [File, Standard]

In a landmark judgment delivered at the High Court in Kericho, Justice Joseph Sergon declared John Chebochok unfit to hold any public office in the country, citing violations of constitutional principles on leadership and integrity.

The judgment originates from a petition challenging Chebochok's election as Director of Tegat/Toror Tea Factory in Ainamoi Zone, following allegations of systemic sexual exploitation exposed in a 2023 BBC documentary.

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2027 Elections John Chebochok 2027 General Election
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