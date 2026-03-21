Wamuthende's fate now lies with the court

When Mbeere North MP-elect Leonard Wamuthende cast his vote at Siakago Social Hall Polling Centre in Embu County. [File, Standard]

The election court sitting at the Embu High Court and presided by Justice Richard Mwongo is set to deliver its ruling on the Mbeere North by-election petition on March 26, 2026, following the conclusion of a two-week hearing marked by sharp exchanges between the parties.

The proceedings concluded with MP Leo Wamuthende declining to take the witness stand for cross-examination, opting instead to rely on his sworn affidavit, an action that drew immediate objection from the petitioner, Newton Kariuki Ndwiga.