Kenya has no place for tribalism, Ruto warns leaders

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President William Ruto in Busia County. [Benard Lusigi, standard]

President William Ruto has intensified his criticism of leaders he accused of promoting tribal politics, saying he will not allow division in the country.

Speaking in Busia Town on Wednesday, March 18, during the groundbreaking for the construction of Busia Stadium, Ruto said leaders who thrive on tribalism, hate, and division have no place in Kenya’s future.

“In this politics, we have leaders who have a mindset of tribalism, hate, and division. I have said those leaders should disappear. I want us to all walk together,” said the president while posing a question to the crowd,” Busia, tuungane ama tutengane?”

He also defended the broad-based government arrangement, saying it is intended to foster unity and accelerate development.

Ruto urged his critics to engage constructively, warning that his administration will not be distracted.

‘’When our competitors rise to engage on issues, we shall meet them there with clarity and reason. But when they descend into insults and distraction, we shall not lose focus; we will dedicate only a portion of our time to respond to them,” he said.

The President said the planned stadium will have a capacity of 10,000, with the government allocating Sh900 million for the project, which is expected to be completed by December.

Ruto is on a week-long development tour of the Western region. He began in Kakamega, where he launched the construction of Malaha Modern Market, before proceeding to Busia County to launch the Mundere-Mumbaka-Sio Port-Nangina road.

On Tuesday, he visited Khwisero, Malava, and Ikolomani constituencies, where he launched and inspected several projects, including the Kakamega Gold Refinery Plant, Khwisero Affordable Housing Project, Kakamega Level Six Referral Hospital, Bukhungu Stadium, and the Lurambi-Navakholo-Musikoma and Malava-Samitsi-Navakholo roads.

The President also defended his recent public outburst that has seen exchange of words with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua saying he was first provoked. He further urged leaders to exercise restraint and focus on issue-based politics.

“They are now crying that I said they look this or that but they started it. I was telling them to reduce on food and that where you are feeding from, allow other Kenyans to also benefit.” Ruto noted during the opening of KMTC Teso Campus, Busia County.