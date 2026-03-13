My removal from office illegal, Sifuna tells tribunal

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna urged the tribunal to quash the February 11 resolution that purported to remove him from office. [File, Standard]

The ODM party and its Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Thursday clashed before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Sifuna urged the tribunal to quash the February 11 resolution that purported to remove him from office, describing it as flawed, unconstitutional and procedurally defective.