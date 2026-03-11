Sifuna-led ODM faction trash Ruto's reform report, award 1 out of 10

Audio By Vocalize

Linda Mwananchi team led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Mukuyu in Kaiti, Makueni County, on March 8, 2026. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has awarded the government a score of one out of 10 for implementing the 10-point reform agenda agreed between President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga, dismissing the official progress report as a "charade."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, speaking during the launch of an alternative "People's Report" on Wednesday, said the faction conducted a point-by-point review and concluded that the government's implementation had fallen "extremely below expectation."

"The report is a charade meant to hoodwink the public into believing that the memorandum of understanding has been implemented when it is obvious to all Kenyans that nothing could be further from the truth," said Sifuna.

"In conclusion, we have given a score of one out of 10, which is a very generous score," he added.

The faction's report directly contradicts the findings of the Committee Overseeing the Implementation of the 10-Point Agenda and National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report, known as COIN-10, which was presented to Ruto and ODM's pro-government wing at a joint United Democratic Alliance (UDA)-ODM parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday.

The 10-point agenda, derived from NADCO recommendations, was designed to address issues including electoral reforms, the cost of living, governance and police accountability.

The Linda Mwananchi camp, which includes Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Siaya Governor James Orengo, said their report was compiled through surveys, public consultations and reviews of parliamentary and government records.

Omondi mocked the official COIN-10 report as a "mini-skirt" document, short on substance but designed to attract attention.

"A miniskirt should be long enough to cover the subject matter but short enough to arouse interest. What was launched yesterday is extremely short on substance," said Omondi.

On electoral reforms, the faction said the process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was skewed to favour state-preferred candidates and still lacks public trust.

On corruption, it noted that Kenya scored 30 out of 100 on the Global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025, saying graft continues largely unchecked.

The faction also cited ethnic exclusion in state appointments, failure to actualise the two-thirds gender rule and a 42 per cent growth in national debt between 2022 and 2025 as evidence of the government's failure.

Sifuna further argued that the ODM parliamentary group lacked constitutional authority to extend the agreement's mandate, saying only the party's National Executive Committee held such powers.

"The purported extension is therefore ultra vires, unconstitutional, null and void," noted Sifuna.

President Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga defended the arrangement, giving the deal a clean bill of health ahead of Tuesday's joint parliamentary group meeting.

Oburu said progress had been made and accused critics of failing to read the details of what had been implemented.

The split deepens a factional war within ODM ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the Linda Mwananchi wing opposing Ruto's re-election bid and accusing the pro-government camp of betraying Odinga's legacy.