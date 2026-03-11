Why 10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'

The Committee on the Implementation of the ten-point agenda and the National Dialogue Committee report (Nadco) released yesterday disappointed many Kenyans after failing to address key issues former ODM leader Raila Odinga demanded when signing the Memorandum of Understanding on March 7, 2025.

Whereas the Agnes Zani-led team was expected to release a report reflecting the government’s commitment to implementing the reforms agenda, burning issues like actualisation of the two-thirds gender rule were ignored.