Battle for Westlands seat intensifies as new contenders enter 2027 race

Moses Budamba Mudavadi, 34 son to Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi eyeing the Westlands Constituency seat. [Courtesy]

The race for the Westlands parliamentary seat is gathering momentum as several aspirants declare interest ahead of the 2027 General Election, setting the stage for what could become one of Nairobi’s most competitive political contests.

The emerging battle follows the announcement by the area’s current Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi, that he will not seek re-election after three terms but instead plans to run for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat.

“Politics has a lot of things; I have been a politician serving in Nairobi for a very long time. Bungoma County is home,” Wanyonyi said, signalling the end of his tenure in Westlands and opening the field for a new generation of leaders.

Among those who have declared interest in the seat are former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi, Moses Budamba Mudavadi, the son of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Mike Gumo who is the son of former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, national youth leader Alex Matere, and Kitisuru MCA Alvin Olando. Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi during an interview with the Standard at his private office in Parklands, Nairobi, on Tuesday, May 18 2021. [File, Standard]

Havi was among the first to publicly declare his interest in the seat, marking his second attempt after losing the 2022 General Election. He previously contested on a ticket from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

However, the outspoken lawyer has indicated he may seek the seat through a different political vehicle.

“A political party is a vehicle in which one travels to a destination. UDA was the available vehicle when I first ran in 2022. The resistibility of UDA as a vehicle in Nairobi and Westlands is doubtful,” Havi said.

He has since gravitated towards the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), a party associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I have discussed with President William Ruto to permit me to exit UDA and pursue my quest to serve the people of Westlands in another vehicle,” he added.

Havi has also unveiled a four-point manifesto, which he says will guide his leadership should he win the seat.

“This is who I am, what I have done, and what I propose to do for the people of Westlands and Kenya when elected as Member of the National Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Budamba Mudavadi, 34, recently declared his intention to contest the seat on a UDA ticket, saying his decision is driven by a desire to serve residents at the grassroots level and inject fresh ideas into local politics.

“This is my personal decision, and I have not been influenced or persuaded by anyone. I want to see the people of Westlands benefit from the real touch of services at the grassroots level. My focus is on the welfare of the people and development for Westlands,” he said.

Despite his father’s political stature, Budamba said voters should focus on a candidate’s agenda and performance rather than family background.

“In politics it is your agenda that makes people vote for you and not your name, tribe, religion or race,” he said.

“I am the son of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, but that does not mean I am not myself. I might borrow from his experience, but I am going for the seat as a UDA aspirant in my own name,” he added.

Budamba also acknowledged the work done by Wanyonyi, noting that he hopes to build on the outgoing MP’s achievements.

“It is always good to pick up from where your predecessor left. Some do an excellent job but some are average. For Westlands in relation to education standards set by the outgoing MP, my senior, I want to set the bar higher,” he said.

Youth leader Alex Matere has also thrown his hat into the ring, positioning himself as a voice for young people and policy reform. Matere previously served as Secretary-General of the Students Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU) and currently serves as Executive Director of Youth Bridge Kenya.

He has framed his bid as part of a broader push for generational leadership.

“I know the challenges that face our community and our nation, from high unemployment and limited access to opportunities, to a political culture that sometimes marginalises young voices,” Matere said.

Mike Gumo has also expressed interest in the seat, saying his candidacy is driven by the need for generational change in leadership.

“I am not here because I am young. I am here because I believe my generation has the energy, the ideas and the resolve to make a difference,” he said. Kitisuru MCA Alvin Olando, popularly known as Palapala. [Jonah, Onyango, Standard]

Kitisuru MCA Alvin Olando, popularly known as Palapala, is also expected to join the race and is likely to seek the seat on a ticket from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Westlands Constituency, one of the 17 constituencies in Nairobi County, is a socio-economically diverse area that includes high-income neighbourhoods such as Runda, Muthaiga, Kitisuru, and Lake View, alongside middle- and low-income estates including Kangemi, Deep Sea, Githogoro and Kibagare.

The constituency comprises five wards; Kitisuru, Parklands/Highridge, Karura, Kangemi and Mountain View each with distinct social and economic priorities likely to shape the political contest in the run-up to the 2027 General Election.