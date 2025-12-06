Wanyonyi positions elders as kingmakers in Westlands succession race

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi interacts with senior citizens during an early Christmas celebration at Visa Oshwal Primary School in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has urged senior citizens to play an active role in selecting future community leaders.

The legislator said their guidance would shape the constituency’s political future and help ensure capable leadership continues in Westlands.

He was speaking in Nairobi on Saturday, December 6, during an early Christmas celebration for 300 elders at Visa Oshwal Primary School.

The event brought together residents from the five Westlands wards, including Kangemi, Mountain View, Kitisuru, Parklands, and Karura, and featured music, dance, and prayer.

Wanyonyi told the elders that while youth are often most active in politics, older residents remain the moral compass of the community.

“You are our mothers, the people who gave birth to us and took care of us until we built our own homes. I can never forget you,” noted Wanyonyi.

“When I first came to Westlands, you didn’t know me. I walked to you, we spoke, and you accepted me. People wondered who this was because you were used to a different style of leadership, one that relied on force. I said I would talk to you, embrace you and serve without segregating anyone, and you welcomed me,” he added.

Wanyonyi warned elders to remain vigilant as new leaders emerge in the constituency.

“People are eyeing the Westlands seat but cannot even take care of their own homes,” explained Wanyonyi, adding, “At the right time, I will guide you on the right person to support. If they joke, I will tell them to step aside. They must take care of you as I have done”

The legislator reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing social programs, including healthcare coverage through the Social Health Authority (SHA) and educational bursaries for grandchildren brought by elders

“We said we would pay your NHIF, which is now SHA, so that you are taken care of, and we continue paying,” observed Wanyonyi.

Wanyonyi framed the celebration as a broader lesson in leadership and community stewardship

“When Abraham walked with Isaac to sacrifice, Isaac asked where the sacrifice was. Abraham said God would provide. Even when I leave, God will provide a leader for Westlands,” he explained

“This is a time to recognise your role in shaping our community,” noted Wanyonyi.