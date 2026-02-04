Kanini Kega ditches Uhuru's party for Gachagua's DCP

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua welcomes EALA MP Kanini Kega to DCP party on February 4, 2026. [Courtesy]

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has ditched the Jubilee party to join Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

This comes as fresh political realignments take shape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Gachagua announced on Wednesday through his official X account, where he formally received the former Kieni legislator into the party.

In his message, the former Deputy President described DCP as a platform for leaders with a long-term vision for the country.

“Welcome home Kanini Kega. DCP is the home of progressive leaders who desire leadership in the future,” Gachagua wrote.

DCP also welcomed former LSK President Nelson Havi, saying it is the home of progressive professionals who desire political leadership. "DCP party requires great legal minds for legislation, representation, and oversight. I am happy to welcome Havi, one of the greatest legal minds in the country, to walk with us in his quest to represent the people of Westlands constituency in the National Assembly," he said.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua welcomes former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi to the party on February 4, 2026. [Courtesy]

While Kega has yet to issue a detailed statement on his decision, his entry into DCP is expected to boost the party’s profile in the Mt Kenya region.

Kega’s entry into DCP brings on board a seasoned politician whose career spans more than two decades.

Kega first expressed interest in the Kieni parliamentary seat in the run-up to the 2002 General Election, though he lost the contest. He again unsuccessfully vied for the seat in 2007, but remained active in grassroots politics in Nyeri County.

His persistence paid off in 2013 when he won the Kieni seat on a The National Alliance (TNA) ticket, defeating Namesyus Warugongo. He went on to defend the seat in the 2017 General Election under the Jubilee Party, cementing his position as one of the influential political figures in the Mt Kenya region at the time.

During his tenure in Parliament, Kega emerged as a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and became a key figure in the “Kieleweke” faction within Jubilee.

He later played a prominent role in mobilising support for the Uhuru-Raila handshake and, in the 2022 election, backed the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

However, the 2022 polls proved challenging for Azimio-aligned candidates in Mt Kenya region, which was swept by a strong United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave. Kega lost his Kieni seat to Njoroge Wainaina, bringing his parliamentary stint to an end.

Despite the setback, Kega quickly staged a political comeback in November 2022 when he was elected to represent Kenya at the EALA assembly, keeping him active on the regional political stage.