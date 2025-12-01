×
Wanga removes deputy governor from CEC post after by-election fallout

By James Omoro | Dec. 1, 2025

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and her deputy Oyugi Magwanga receive drug consignment at the county headquarters. [File, Standard]

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has removed her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga, as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture.

Wanga appointed Danish Onyango, who is the CECM for Roads, Transport, Public Works and Infrastructure, to take over the Agriculture docket in an acting capacity.

The changes come days after the two faced off during the hotly contested Kaspul constituency by-election where they supported different candidates.

Magwanga supported an independent candidate, Philip Aroko, while Wanga backed MP-elect Boyd Were of ODM. This strained the relationship between the two. 

Since Were won the by-election held on Thursday, tension has been simmering between Wanga and Magwanga.

A section of ODM leaders and supporters piled pressure on the governor to sack his deputy. The ODM leaders also want Magwanga to resign as the deputy governor.

Magwanga’s sacking as the CECM for Agriculture signals the beginning of a leadership battle in the Homa Bay County Government.

ODM Kasipul branch officials, where Magwanga comes from, have threatened to take disciplinary action against him. 

The governor also sacked the CECM for Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development Peter Ogola. Dr Ogola is an ally of Magwanga.

Wanga said the changes were made to improve service delivery to the people of Homa Bay County.

“To enhance service delivery to the people of Homa Bay, while exercising powers bestowed on me as the Governor and pursuant to the County Governments Act, I do hereby re-assign Danish Onyango to act as the CECM for Agriculture,” Governor Wanga said.

In the executive order issued on Monday, Wanga nominated Joseph Mitito to replace Dr Ogola.

“I hereby dismiss Dr Peter Ogola as a CECM and nominate Mr Mitito to replace him. As per the law, I will submit his name and vetting documents for approval by the county assembly,” she said.

The Governor also directed the County Secretary, Prof.Benard Muok, to ensure a smooth handover by the dismissed officials.

“The changes herein take effect immediately. The County Secretary is tasked to ensure smooth handing over by the affected officials,” Wanga directed. 

