Elders split over endorsement of Garissa governor candidate

Senator Abdul Haji was endorsed for the Garissa governor seat by the Samawathal Council of Elders. [File, Standard]

Elders in Garissa County are split over endorsement of the governor candidate, igniting a fierce political storm.

At the centre of the political divide is the endorsement of Senator Abdul Haji for the seat by the Samawathal Council of Elders.

The decision was immediately rejected by a rival faction, dismissing the move as flawed, non-consultative and lacking legitimacy.

They termed the declaration by a section of the Samawathal Council of Elders in Garissa as “bogus, null and void,” setting the stage for a fierce supremacy battle within one of the county’s influential clans.

Senator Haji and Former Ijara MP Ahmed Ibrahim Abass from Samawathal of the Ogaden clan had declared interest for the seat.

The senator and MP had taken their application to the council of elders for deliberations and endorsement before seeking a coalition with other two clans.

But sitting at the resident of Sultan Hassan Shurie, the council of elders locally known as 'Geet' gave the green light to Haji to vie for the seat.

In a statement delivered by council member Mohamed Ibrahim Shide, the elders said they had invited all aspirants eyeing the Garissa governorship race to appear before them, but claimed that one contender declined the invitation.

“We approach this duty with fairness wisdom and consultation, all governor candidates were invited and given ample time to appear before the council to present their agenda. One competitor did not honour this invitation. After careful deliberations we have resolved to endorse Haji for governor for Garissa for 2027 election,” he said.

Former Ijara MP Ahmed Ibrahim Abass from Samawathal of the Ogaden clan has declared interest in the Garissa governor seat. [File, Standard]

Abass dismissed claims that he refused to honour the invitation of the elders, alleging that he was scheduled to appear before them on Saturday.

He claimed that he was the first person to take his application to the elders.

Abass said he was told that the contenders had until May 31, 2026 to take their applications to the elders and he was shocked when last week's talks got under way.

“I was called and told to appear before the elders on Monday but I told them I was busy working and we all agreed that I would be coming on Saturday, I will not accept such decisions and I tell them that my name will be on the ballot,” he said.

Speaking in Nairobi, the faction led by Abass insisted that a structured and inclusive selection process had already been agreed upon, accusing their rivals of bypassing the agreement.

“We are shocked by the hasty announcement made without due process or wider consultation,” Osman Sirat Gedi.

They warned that the decision is not binding on the wider community.

"A process was supposed to be initiated to engage the wider community and different sectors of the society, including the elders, youth, women, religious leaders, and the process was to be concluded in May 2026," he said.

The process, they said, was meant to involve broad consultations across elders, youth, women, religious leaders, and professionals before any consensus candidate could be unveiled.

However, he said, a "hasty announcement was declared without due process, purportedly declaring Senator Haji as the sole flagbearer for the Governor position on behalf of the Samawathal community of Garissa County."

The leaders declared their support for Abbas, signalling a potential head-to-head contest that could fracture clan unity ahead of what is expected to be a hotly contested 2027 race.

"We are not accepting that decision and we support Hon Abbas to the ballot. We are therefore condemning with the strongest term possible and this decision is not binding on us, whatever the circumstances."

This development underscores the historical endorsements that have played a decisive role in the county’s electoral outcomes, often determining voting patterns long before ballots are cast, with dominant negotiated democracy forming the fulcrum of the areas politics.

If reconciliation efforts fail, the influential community risks entering the 2027 elections divided—potentially altering the balance of power in one of North Eastern Kenya’s most politically strategic counties.

On his social media account, Haji extended deepest gratitude to the elders for what he said was a historic and united decision under the wise leadership of Sultan Omar Sultan Shurie.

“Anchored in unity and guided by faith, we move forward with purpose, it's time to hit the road and carry this shared vision to the people across Garissa,” said the senator.

Abass served Ijara Constituency from 2013 to 2017, on ODM party.

The former lawmaker claimed that the decision of the elders was hurried as three key council members were not available during the declaration, noting that after Ramnadhan he will hit the road running to be the next Garissa governor.