The Standard

Elders face pressure to honour 2022 deal, endorse Shidiye for Garissa governorship

By Abdimalik Hajir | Jan. 19, 2026
Former Botswana envoy Mohamed Muktar Shidiye during an event attended by Aulihan Council of Elders, on January 18, 2026. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

Pressure is mounting on the Aulihan Council of Elders, led by Ugas Hamud Sheikh, to endorse former Botswana envoy Mohamed Muktar Shidiye as the next Garissa Governor.

On Sunday, the former Lagdera MP declared his interest in the governorship to the council of elders, who are expected to endorse one candidate before forming a coalition with other clans in the Ogaden-predominant county.

However, speaker after speaker urged the Aulihan Ugaas to endorse Shidiye, noting that the elders had asked him to step down in favour of incumbent Governor Nathif Jama during the 2022 General Election.

Abdinasir Sheikh Dubat said it was only fair for the elders to honour their promise to back Shidiye in the 2027 gubernatorial elections.

“We are asking the council of elders that you have taken a debt and you are supposed to repay it fully by declaring him the sole Aulihan candidate,” he told the gathering.

Abdullahi Biriye, also known as Abdullahi Mrefu, emphasized that promises made in 2022 must be fulfilled.

Other elders, including Sheikh Yussuf Kosar and Abdinasir Dubat, echoed calls for the elders to back Shidiye, noting that they could vouch for his qualifications and experience.

The former envoy said he accepted the elders’ request to step down in favour of Jama and went on to volunteer resources and engage in public mobilisation.

Shidiye, whose supporters turned up for the event held at a Garissa town hotel, vowed to address perennial challenges including water shortages, healthcare, roads, environmental issues, and mass youth unemployment in the region.

“So many young people do not have jobs, forcing them to look for greener pastures where they are detained, tortured, and even killed in Libya,” said Shidiye shortly after presenting his application.

The former two-term Lagdera lawmaker promised to unite the people of Garissa regardless of clan or political affiliation.

“Today I presented my application to the Aulihan elders. I believe they will do justice by considering the plight of the people of Garissa County. I have faith that if elected, I will bring much-needed change to the county,” he said.

The former Botswana ambassador also used the opportunity to drum up support for President William Ruto’s re-election, saying he has ensured development in the county.

“People of Garissa, please give your full support to President William Ruto for two terms. He has done a lot for the people of Garissa and the wider Northeastern region,” he said.

On the ongoing drought, Shidiye appealed to President Ruto to intervene and save communities from starvation.

The Aulihan Council of Elders, led by Ugas Hamud Sheikh, confirmed that they had previously asked Shidiye to step down in favour of Nathif Jama.

After presenting his application, Shidiye, who was accompanied by Lagdera MP Mohamed Abdikadir Hussien and a host of MCAs, addressed residents along Kismayu Road.

MCAs who accompanied him included Mohamed Abdi Farah (Dadaab), Abubakar Mohamed Khalif (Galbet), Aden Odowa (Dertu), Ahmed Abdirahman (Liboi), and Mahat Abdikadir (Modogashe), among others.

Several individuals aspiring for various positions, including Mohamed Ali—locally known as Amin Computer—and Abdikheir Dubow, both eyeing the Dadaab parliamentary seat, were also present at the event. 

.

.

.

