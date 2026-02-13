×
Mass exodus from ODM as Secretary General Sifuna is kicked out

By Ndungu Gachane | Feb. 13, 2026

ODM life member and delegate, John Gichana and youths protest against the removal of the party's Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in Mombasa, on February 12, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) could soon be a shell of its former self, if the mass exit triggered by the ouster of Secretary General Edwin Sifuna boils longer.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna ODM NEC Oburu Oginga President William Ruto
