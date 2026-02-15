Gachagua demands prosecution over church attacks

Audio By Vocalize

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at PCEA Zimmerman Church on February 15, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of dragging its feet in prosecuting individuals linked to recent attacks on churches.

Gachagua warns that places of worship must be protected from what he termed as “terror acts.”

Speaking at PCEA Zimmerman Church, Gachagua said the sanctity of churches had come under threat following a series of violent incidents targeting worshippers.

“We want to ask the government to respect the sanctity of places of worship. The kind of attacks we have witnessed in churches, especially PCEA we were attacked in Mwiki, Kariobangi, ACK Wetima and that attack at Wetima reminds us of the 2007 attack on Kiambaa church,” Gachagua said.

The reference to the Kiambaa church attack evoked painful memories of the 2007–2008 post-election violence, during which dozens of people were killed after seeking refuge in a church that was set ablaze.

Gachagua warned that any attack on a house of worship reopens old wounds and undermines national cohesion.

His remarks come days after President William Ruto addressed concerns over insecurity in places of worship, assuring the country that investigations into recent incidents had been concluded.

But Gachagua questioned the pace of justice.

“We want to ask the government, since investigations are complete and we are aware that the officers who attacked us in Wetima have been identified why there is reluctance in forwarding the files to the DPP for prosecution,” he said.

“We warn the government that until those people have been prosecuted, the church cannot forgive the government.”

He alleged that details surrounding the incidents, including the movements of certain MPs on the day of the attacks, were known to authorities, yet no decisive legal action had been taken.

“Attacking a place of worship is a terrorist act, and those who do that are terrorists and should face the law,” he added.

Gachagua called for swift action to restore public confidence, insisting that protecting churches is not only a security matter but a constitutional obligation.

“We are going back to the Inspector General to find out why those who attacked the church are still walking freely. He has to tell us why they are not prosecuted.”

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, who also spoke at the church, urged the government to safeguard constitutional freedoms.

“There is freedom of worship and conscience in our Constitution. If we come to church to worship, there should be no deterrent,” Muturi said.