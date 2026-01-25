Violence has no place in politics, Kindiki says after Othaya church attack

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [File,Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned violence in places of worship, warning that political actors who use or stage violence risk replacing democratic competition with criminal behaviour.

Kindiki said violence, whether organised by political opponents or staged for sympathy, violates freedoms guaranteed by law and weakens democratic practice.

"Violence, whether organised by political opponents, by self for sympathy, or by whoever for whatever purpose, is a criminal act that undermines our democracy and violates the freedom of assembly and of worship guaranteed by law," said Kindiki.

His statement comes as suspected goons stormed Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County, on Sunday, January 25, disrupting a service attended by former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

The attack saw assailants using live rounds and tear gas, injuring congregants, including women and children.

Gachagua, who escaped through a fence with help from residents and clergy, alleged that 15 police officers linked to rival politicians were behind the attack.

"So, Murkomen cannot tell the people of Kenya that they are going to investigate anything. The police cannot investigate themselves," Gachagua told the media at his Wamunyoro home, referring to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

He questioned the credibility of any police probe given the alleged involvement of officers in the violence.

The attackers also torched one of Gachagua's vehicles and deflated the tyres of all vehicles parked at the church compound.

Taking to social media, Murkomen condemned the violence, stating that he had spoken with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who assured him investigations had commenced.

"Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable," Murkomen said.

He pledged stern action against those behind the disruption, regardless of political affiliation.

Kindiki called for an impartial, non-politicised investigation into the planners, executors and enablers of the aggression, followed by successful prosecution to prevent such behaviour from replacing democratic contest based on superior principles, ideas and programmes.

"Let us compete on which team has better ideas, policies and programmes to transform Kenya, industrialise it, create more jobs and eradicate extreme poverty in the shortest possible time," noted Kindiki.

"Politics organised around crude ethnic bigotry, violence, chest thumping and disruption belong to the Kenya of the past, not the Kenya of today and tomorrow," he added.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) also condemned the incident, describing it as a serious violation of the Constitution and the rule of law.