×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM leaders accuse President Ruto of ousting Sifuna

By Edwin Nyarangi | Feb. 13, 2026

From second left: Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Irengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino address a press conference in Nairobi on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard[

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leaders allied to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna have accused President William Ruto of wrecking the party and orchestrating his removal as secretary general.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna MP Babu Owino President William Ruto Oburu Oginga
.

Latest Stories

Ruto appeases Odinga family in scramble to retain presidency come 2027
Ruto appeases Odinga family in scramble to retain presidency come 2027
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
Rights group demands justice over killing of former Siaya Assembly Clerk
Nyanza
By Isaiah Gwengi
1 hr ago
102 test positive as over 1,100 turn up for cancer screening in West Pokot
Health & Science
By Irissheel Shanzu
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How safe is the President? Kenyans ask
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
How safe is the President? Kenyans ask
Inside KNEC's e-Certificate plan
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Inside KNEC's e-Certificate plan
Ban them? Concerns mount over minors using social media platforms
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Ban them? Concerns mount over minors using social media platforms
Winnie Odinga: The fearless defender of ODM's letter and spirit
By Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Winnie Odinga: The fearless defender of ODM's letter and spirit
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved