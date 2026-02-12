'Let ODM go,' Orengo to Ruto

Audio By Vocalize

Siaya Governor James Orengo. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has accused President William Ruto of fueling turmoil within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), following the ouster of Edwin Sifuna as the party’s secretary-general.

Speaking Thursday, February 12, a day after ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) removed Sifuna from the position, Orengo alleged that the president was interfering in the party’s internal affairs.

“If you watched the speeches I have made where President Ruto is, I have implored him not to kill political parties because I saw this coming…The problem in ODM is President Ruto,” claimed Orengo.

The Siaya County chief accused Ruto of undermining political parties for his own political gain and of dividing ODM leaders by engaging some members while sidelining others.

“We are asking President Ruto to let ODM be. Leave ODM alone,” Orengo said. “He has been holding meetings with some ODM members while excluding others.”

Despite yesterday’s decision by the NEC, Orengo insisted that Sifuna remains the Party’s legitimate secretary-general.

‘’Senator Sifuna has served the country for nearly 10 years, and he has been with Raila Odinga at very critical moments, including running the affairs of the party between elections.”

“Sifuna speaks for the party, and even today he is speaking for the party,” he added.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino dismissed the Mombasa meeting that led to Sifuna’s removal, describing it as illegitimate.

“The Mombasa meeting was a kangaroo meeting set up to remove Sifuna. The war has been declared, and the line has been drawn,” Owino said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi also alleged that President Ruto engineered Sifuna’s ouster, claiming the meeting had the president’s backing, despite earlier agreement among several party leaders, including Oburu Odinga, that the NEC would be held at a later date.