ODM removes Sifuna as Secretary General, cites indiscipline

Edwin Sifuna removed as ODM Party Secretary General. [File,Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Committee (NEC) has removed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna from his position as party Secretary General with immediate effect, citing indiscipline and violations of party protocol.

The decision was announced on Wednesday following a high-stakes NEC meeting held in Mombasa, where party leaders deliberated on internal governance and the political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo, who previously served as Deputy Secretary General, will act in the position until a substantive holder is elected.

The removal comes despite assurances from Ida Odinga, widow of ODM founder Raila Odinga, who, during her late husband's 81st posthumous birthday celebration in January, declared that Sifuna would not be removed by anyone.

The NEC resolution stated that Sifuna's removal followed deliberations on his conduct and was executed in accordance with the party constitution and applicable laws.

"The NEC expressed grave concern over the rising levels of indiscipline within the party, particularly at the senior leadership level," the party resolution read.

The decision caps months of escalating tensions within ODM over whether to support President William Ruto's administration or maintain an independent opposition stance.

Tensions escalated in mid-2025 when Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament accused Sifuna of "double speak" on government cooperation, demanding his resignation or expulsion from ODM.

In January, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch filed a petition seeking Sifuna's de-whipping and expulsion, accusing him of gross misconduct and associating himself with rival political parties.

The petition was withdrawn following consultations with party leader Oburu Oginga.

Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi questioned Sifuna's continued stay in ODM, arguing that the Nairobi senator was already conflicted and effectively serving the interests of other political forces.

Sifuna has led a faction opposing the party's cooperation with Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), arguing that ODM must field its own presidential candidate in 2027.

He questioned the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in March 2025 between President Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ida Odinga had earlier urged feuding party factions to embrace dialogue, expressing concern that ongoing mudslinging among top party leaders risked tarnishing the 20-year history of ODM.

During Raila's birthday celebration, she stressed that the party belongs to all Kenyans and disagreements should be handled thoughtfully, asking: "If Raila were here, what could he have done?"

The NEC also resolved to initiate formal withdrawal from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, citing sustained breaches of the coalition agreement by certain partners.

The party announced it will convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) in Nairobi on 27 March to deliberate on strategic direction and prepare for the 2027 General Election.

Other resolutions included mandating party leaders to ensure the allocation of Sh450 billion to counties in the supplementary budget and calling for government funds to compensate victims of human rights violations through the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).