Court stops Edwin Sifuna's removal as ODM secretary general

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has issued orders blocking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from removing Edwin Watenya Sifuna from his position as Secretary General, pending the hearing and determination of his case.

In orders delivered on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Hon Gad Gathu, Acting Chairperson of the PPDT, issued the orders after certifying Sifuna's application as urgent and granted temporary relief halting the implementation of the party's decision.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on February 11, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party," the tribunal ordered.

The tribunal further restrained ODM and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties from gazetting the resolution.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues an order restraining the Respondents from publishing in the Kenya Gazette the Resolution made on February 11, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party."

The case was filed by Sifuna, challenging ODM and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties following a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution passed on February 11, 2026, to remove him from the party's top administrative position.

The tribunal has directed ODM and the Registrar of Political Parties to file and serve their responses to Sifuna's complaint within seven days.

Sifuna was also granted leave to file any supplementary response within three days of service, if necessary.

The tribunal further scheduled the matter for mention on February 26, 2026 at 2:30 pm to confirm compliance and issue further directions.