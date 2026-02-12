×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court stops Edwin Sifuna's removal as ODM secretary general

By Nancy Gitonga | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has issued orders blocking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from removing Edwin Watenya Sifuna from his position as Secretary General, pending the hearing and determination of his case.

In orders delivered on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Hon Gad Gathu, Acting Chairperson of the PPDT, issued the orders after certifying Sifuna's application as urgent and granted temporary relief halting the implementation of the party's decision.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on February 11, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party," the tribunal ordered.

The tribunal further restrained ODM and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties from gazetting the resolution.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues an order restraining the Respondents from publishing in the Kenya Gazette the Resolution made on February 11, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party."

The case was filed by Sifuna, challenging ODM and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties following a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution passed on February 11, 2026, to remove him from the party's top administrative position.

The tribunal has directed ODM and the Registrar of Political Parties to file and serve their responses to Sifuna's complaint within seven days.

The tribunal directed that the complaint and the urgent application be served immediately upon the respondents ODM and the Registrar of Political Parties,  who have been given seven days to file and serve their responses.

Sifuna was also granted leave to file any supplementary response within three days of service, if necessary. 

The tribunal further scheduled the matter for mention on February 26, 2026 at 2:30 pm to confirm compliance and issue further directions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Secretary General ODM SG Edwin Sifuna ODM Wrangles ODM NEC Meeting
.

Latest Stories

Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Opinion
By David Omwoyo
1 hr ago
Career secrecy is bad for employees, employers, and the future of work
Opinion
By Nyambura Muhoro
1 hr ago
Public, not judiciary, is the ultimate judge of journalism
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved