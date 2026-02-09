Boniface Mwangi: Why I want all private schools abolished

Activist Boniface Mwangi during an interview on Spice FM on Monday, January 9, 2026. [Screen grab]

Activist and presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi has called for the abolition of private schools in Kenya, arguing that only fully funded public schools should exist from kindergarten to university.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM on Monday, Mwangi said no Kenyan should pay for education or be forced to sell assets to access healthcare.

"This country should not have private schools. It should only have public schools, fully funded by the government. No one should pay for education from kindergarten to university. No one should be forced to sell their cow or their land to get healthcare," noted Mwangi.

He argued that free education and healthcare would boost national productivity by ensuring an educated and healthy population.

"Healthcare should be free because the moment you educate a populace, and they are healthy, they will produce," he noted.

Mwangi, who announced his 2027 presidential bid in August 2025, urged Kenyans to remain in a "constant state of anger" until the William Ruto administration leaves power, accusing the government of failing to deliver on campaign promises.

"The promises you made when you ran for office, have you fulfilled them? I think we need to be in a constant state of anger until this government leaves power," he said.

The 42-year-old award-winning photojournalist launched his campaign under the slogan "Mwanzo Mpya" (A New Beginning), pledging what he called Kenya's third liberation from corruption, poverty and misrule.

His presidential platform centres on free education, universal healthcare, free clean water and justice for victims of state brutality.

Mwangi warned that corruption in the country is far worse than what is publicly known.

"What you guys hear and what you read in the newspapers every day is just a fraction of what's happening. If you knew the level of rot in this country, you'd be shocked," he noted.

Mwangi, who has been advocating for government accountability for 17 years, said he has remained consistent despite facing multiple arrests and injuries.

"I have said the same things for the last 17 years. I have not changed; I have grown older. I have more injuries and more arrests, but I have been very consistent in my stand. We need the rule of law, not someone's goodwill," he observed.

His activism has led to multiple arrests, including in July when he faced terrorism charges that were later dropped in connection with protests against the Finance Bill.

In 2017, he unsuccessfully contested the Starehe parliamentary seat.