Who is Oketch Salah? Cash, clout and questions over his sudden political influence

By Harold Odhiambo | Feb. 6, 2026
Mystery surrounds the identity of political operative Oketch Salah and his sudden rise to political stardom. [Courtesy]

He cuts the figure of a polished businessman and a man unafraid to take risks, but enjoying the trappings of power and the posh life that money can attract. But beneath this demeanour, mystery surrounds the identity of political operative Oketch Salah and his sudden rise to political stardom.

In the last three months, he has been a mainstay in the country’s political architecture, enjoying the company of the country’s political elite as he makes his own baby steps into the murky waters of politics and pulling strings for ODM.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Oketch Salah ODM NDC ODM Wrangles Raila Odinga
