TSC Commissioner Oyucho eyes Seme parliamentary seat

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | Feb. 5, 2026

Oyucho Timon, the nominee for the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) member, during his vetting in Parliament on April 8, 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

TSC Commissioner and experienced educationist Timon Oyucho has joined the race for the Seme parliamentary seat as he seeks to transition into the murky world of politics.

The Standard has established that Oyucho has set his sights on unseating the current MP, James Nyikal, and is banking on his wealth of experience in the education sector and his contributions to the constituency to clinch the seat.

Oyucho, an experienced educator and a legal expert for TSC, is hoping to transition his skills to transform the constituency in Kisumu.

Although he is yet to formally unveil his candidature, he is among a host of candidates who have thrown their hats in the political ring and have begun rallying grassroots support for their candidature.

In the constituency, meetings have become a norm as various groups plot strategies on how to unseat the current MP.  For Oyucho, his quest has gained momentum as teachers begin to marshal support for a person they claim is one of their own.

He confirmed to The Standard that he will be contesting the seat.

Before becoming a commissioner with the teacher’s employer, Oyucho had served 13 years as a classroom teacher and five years as a principal. At the TSC, he has served as the director of legal labour and the Industrial Relations Directorate.

JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
