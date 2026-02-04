'I'll ensure Ruto goes home without retirement package,' says Maraga

Former Chief Justice David Maraga addresses the media in Nairobi on October 21, 2025. [File, Standard]

United Green Movement (UGM) party presidential flag-bearer David Maraga has said his quest to oust President William Ruto remains on course.

The former Chief Justice said he was out to ensure Ruto goes home without a retirement package because the Kenya Kwanza government has condoned graft and impunity.

"I am ready to unite with other leaders to fight the massive corruption in our country," he said.

Maraga promised to join forces with other leaders to in the war against impunity.

He spoke during an interview at Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Tuesday on his arrival for a five-day tour of the Coast region.

The former CJ will camp in the region to sensitise youths on the importance of registering to vote in the 2027 General Election.

He said he was on a mission to mobilise residents to register as voters in efforts to send the Kenya Kwaza government home.

Maraga announced that he would traverse the 47 counties to urge youths to come out in large numbers and register as voters.

"I am out to mobilise youths to register as voters for the 2027 General Election," he said.

UGM leader Agustino Neto, who was flanked by young party aspirants, said they have lined up several party activities in the region during their five-day tour.

He revealed that the party has young aspirants across the country who are out to ensure a change of leadership.

"Today we are marking the World Wetlands Day with the rest of the world," he said.

UGM party secretary general Katto Wambua said violation of the country’s Constitution has contributed to economic ruin.

Wambua appealed to Kenyans to register as voters and participate in the next elections.

"We have launched a caravan campaign for the voter registration exercise to be successful ahead of the 2027 polls," he said.

Executive Director of Maraga's presidential campaign secretariat Mkawasi Mcharo said the party has taken the voter registration campaign seriously.

Prof Mcharo said they have resolved to start the campaign in Mombasa County, being the gateway to the East Africa region.

"Time has come to bring leadership change through the democratic space in our country," she said.