Sifuna: ODM violated party rules installing Oburu as interim leader

Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. [File,Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has challenged the constitutional validity of Oburu Oginga's installation as interim party leader, saying the process violated party rules.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Tuesday, January 3, Sifuna said the party should have allowed one of the deputy party leaders to act temporarily before convening a special National Delegates Convention (NDC) within three months.

"The installation of Oburu Oginga as interim party leader was not procedural in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution," Sifuna said.

The ODM National Executive Council (NEC) nominated Siaya Senator Oburu as acting party leader following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the party's founding leader, who died on October 15, 2025.

Sifuna was not present at the meeting that installed Oburu as interim leader.

He said he was at State House when the official announcement of Raila's death was made, preparing to travel to Mumbai to bring the former prime minister's body back home.

"What I would have advised had I been in that meeting is allow one of the deputies, they can even act for one month and in three months, call for a special NDC and do it procedurally and properly," Sifuna noted.

He explained he was not in the initial plan to travel to Mumbai but was included in the delegation to fetch the party leader's body.

"I was going to fetch my party leader to bring Baba back home. I don't think anybody considers me important enough to be waited upon and they have their reasons why they did it in the manner they did," Sifuna said.

Oburu's appointment was meant to provide stability and maintain the Odinga family's symbolic leadership within the party as it navigates its next chapter ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The secretary general said he received news of Raila's death through a message, which shocked him as he had spoken with the former prime minister the previous day.

Oburu was formally sworn in on November 13 as party leader after his appointment was approved by the National Governing Council (NGC).

On speculation about his removal as secretary general, Sifuna said he remains open to the possibility.

"It is okay. There is nowhere it is written that Sifuna can be the only one who is SG," he observed.

He said ODM has young people capable of performing the secretary general's role better than him or previous officeholders.

"I have predecessors, people who have done this job. I have young people in ODM who, I know for a fact, if they are given the opportunity, they can do this job even better than Sifuna or all the other SGs that have served before," Sifuna said.

He added that holding party positions is not anyone's birthright.

Sifuna has faced scrutiny from political counterparts, especially within ODM, who have questioned his loyalty to the party due to his strong opposition to the Broad-Based arrangement.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch had petitioned ODM leadership seeking Sifuna's removal from his position as secretary general, accusing him of gross misconduct.

The motion seeking Sifuna's de-whipping or expulsion was withdrawn following discussions with party leader Oburu and in line with the principles advocated by Raila, who emphasised dialogue as a key tool for resolving internal conflicts.

Sifuna has been largely missing in action, with public appearances and interviews becoming rare following Raila's death.