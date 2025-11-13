×
Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga formally takes over ODM leadership

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 13, 2025

Oburu Oginga addressing during the State Funeral Service his late Brother Former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Siaya County Senator Oburu Odinga has formally taken over the leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), following the death of the party’s long-serving leader, Raila Odinga.

Oburu, who had been serving in an acting capacity, was sworn in on Thursday, November 13, as the Party Leader after his appointment was approved by the National Governing Council (NGC).

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, and Kisii Governor Simba Arati will deputise him.

Apart from Oburu’s appointment, the party also announced several leadership changes, including the approval of Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga as Deputy Organising Secretary and Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu as Political Affairs Secretary.

The Council further approved the appointment of Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Turkana South MP Ariko Namoit as Vice Chairpersons of the party. The two will serve alongside Johnes Mwaruma and Christine Lemein.

The appointments come as ODM prepares to mark its 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, scheduled for Friday, November 14, to Sunday, November 16.

