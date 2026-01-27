Winnie Odinga claims intimidation of dissenters within ODM

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga. [File, Standard]

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga has alleged that a section of members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are facing intimidation for holding dissenting views on the emerging broad-based government arrangement.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Winnie claimed that some politicians opposed to the broad-based government have been de-whipped simply for appearing on political platforms with her.

“We have reached a situation where you are being told to fill out forms indicating whether you support the regime of the day. If you do, you are rewarded with Teachers Service Commission slots; if you don’t, God knows what happens to you,” she said.

Addressing speculation about a rift within the Odinga family, particularly with ODM’s acting party leader Dr Oburu Oginga, Winnie dismissed claims of a family feud.

“If there was a family feud, I doubt he would be telling me that in public. He is a funny guy. Issues at home are discussed at home, but party matters are not discussed in the family setting,” she said.

She added that Oburu had been thrust into the limelight for the wrong reasons, insisting that the family remains united.

“I love Dr Oburu. He is my only dad. I don’t know why this has become national news. Our family is tight; we have no problems at all,” Winnie said.

On the proposed political pact between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM, Winnie urged her party to put its house in order before entering any coalition agreements ahead of the 2027 General Election.

She called for the convening of a National Delegates Conference to guide such decisions.

“ODM has not fulfilled its mandate in an open manner. The problem is people misrepresenting themselves and acting in ways that are not respectful of the party’s constitution and values,” she said.

Despite her criticism, Winnie praised Oburu’s leadership during the transition period, saying he is “steadying the ship” as acting party leader.

She also weighed in on the recent nomination of her mother, Ida Odinga, as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), dismissing claims that the appointment was a political reward.

“I am extremely proud of her, and so is the entire family. She deserves it. For more than 40 years, she has stood firm, remained loyal and fought for the rights of women in this country,” Winnie said.

The EALA MP further dismissed claims by a man who identifies himself as Raila Odinga’s “adopted son”, (Oketch Salah), saying his assertion that he was present when her father died in India three months ago was false.

“That is a flat-out lie. Claiming you were there at the time of my father’s death when you were not, and speaking about events that did not occur, is dangerous and makes me question his intentions,” she said, calling for the matter to be investigated by authorities.