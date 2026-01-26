Oburu to critics: Orange party will stay in broad-based government

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga addresses party delegates in Kisii County, January 25, 2026. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and other officials stormed Kisii County to consolidate the party’s support base, dismissing the faction led by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna as detractors.

They also criticised Siaya Governor James Orengo for allegedly sowing discontent among young party leaders and urged him to stop undermining Oburu’s position.

Oburu maintained that the party would deepen its relationship with its partner, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), despite opposition from the so-called Sifuna faction.

The embattled leader, alongside his deputy Simba Arati, Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, Migori Governor Ochillo Ayako, several deputy governors, and ODM legislators from across the country, gathered at Sameta Grounds in Kisii County.

There, they led party followers and delegates in the Linda Ground campaigns on Sunday afternoon. Talks about the future of ODM dominated the meeting, with discussions on the party’s direction becoming heated.

Leaders emphasised that the main focus was upcoming negotiations with President William Ruto regarding the party’s 10-point agenda, instituted by Raila Odinga, with the Nadco Report playing a central role. All speakers endorsed Simba Arati to accompany Oburu to the negotiation table.

Several leaders called for firm action against the renegade group of young legislators and errant party members, saying they were distracting from Raila Odinga’s vision for a broad-based government. Addressing the jubilant crowd, Oburu said he was steering the party towards the heights his late brother had envisioned. “As party leader, I do not want us to lose focus on the fundamentals left by our deceased leader, Raila, regarding our engagement in the broad-based government,” Oburu said.

He reiterated that ODM would no longer be an opposition party but a partner in government. “Our future in the broad-based government will extend beyond 2027,” he added.

Oburu emphasised that the party remains open to criticism from within, noting that dissenting voices would still be accommodated. Simba defended Oburu as the best fit to lead the party nationally, stating he had ceded his ambition to succeed Raila in favour of endorsing Oburu due to his seniority.

Simba further clarified that ODM would proceed to form a coalition government with UDA and President Ruto, following plans laid down by Raila. “We entered the broad-based government through a window; next time, we will enter through the wide door in the general elections,” he said.

“We have been in opposition for far too long. No longer will we witness our communities being excluded from development opportunities. We shall all belong to the next government that will be formed by President Ruto,” Chairperson Gladys Wanga said, emphasising that the party’s 10-point agenda would be central to every discussion with the government.

Junet Mohammed noted that leadership wrangles would be resolved at a forthcoming National Delegates Council, assuring that Oburu would be elected party leader, with Simba, Wanga, and others retaining their positions.

Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang issued a veiled warning to Orengo, accusing him of misleading young leaders. Migori Governor Ochillo Ayako urged dissenting legislators and followers to humble themselves for the good of the party.

Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Thadeus Nyabaro and his Kisii counterpart called for sobriety in leadership and adherence to the wisdom of the late Raila Odinga, stressing full support for capable party leaders to ensure inclusive governance.