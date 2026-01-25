×
Gachagua allegedly abducted after church service disrupted in Nyeri

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 25, 2026
The DCP leader was  allegedly abducted by three hooded men outside the church in Othaya. [Gachagua, Facebook]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was on Sunday reportedly abducted by three hooded men while attending a church service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County.

According to Democracy for the Citizens Party deputy leader Cleophas Malala, unidentified men forcibly seized Gachagua during the commotion and took him to an undisclosed location.

“Police and goons attacked us while we were in church. As we scrambled for safety, three hooded men took our party leader, and we do not know where they have taken him,” Malala said.

Addressing the media alongside former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, Malala issued a one-hour ultimatum to the government to produce Gachagua, as tension mounted in the area.

The incident followed the disruption of the church service after police lobbed tear gas, triggering panic among congregants.

Gachagua later took to social media to condemn the incident, alleging that security officers fired live bullets as they moved in to disperse worshippers. He also claimed that his vehicles were torched during the chaos.

“We are marooned in church being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and my vehicles have been torched. We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive,” Gachagua posted.

Police were yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time this story was published.

