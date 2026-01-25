United Opposition faces tough call on picking candidate to challenge Ruto

Former Deputy President and DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, during an exclusive interview with KTN at his Karen Residence on October 5, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Opposition parties face a litmus test in their quest to remain cohesive and send President William Ruto home during the 2027 General Election, with the most daunting task being to agree on a single presidential candidate.

The parties include Wiper Patriotic Front led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) headed by Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Democratic Party led by Justin Muturi, Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) headed by Eugene Wamalwa and Party of National Unity led by Peter Munya.