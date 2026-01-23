×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Kenya avoided US visa restrictions

By Fred Kagonye | Jan. 23, 2026
Professor Peter Kagwanja during an interview at Spice FM on January 23, 2026.

Kenya’s strategic position may have helped it avoid the recent visa restrictions imposed by the United States, governance experts now say.

Professors Peter Kagwanja and Alfred Omenya argue that Kenya’s continued exemption will depend on diplomatic maturity and political intelligence by the current administration as it navigates competing global interests.

Kagwanja, appearing on Spice FM on Friday, January 23, said Kenya is not inherently different from other African countries but benefits from its geopolitical importance.

“Kenya is beginning to become the commercial capital of Africa; perhaps it is beginning to become more important than Johannesburg,” he averred, noting that the country hosts United Nations offices as well as U.S. and British military bases, with France also seeking to establish a presence.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added that Kenya’s growing economic influence has elevated its standing.

The governance expert also praised the East African country’s ability to maintain relations with both Western and Eastern powers, saying balancing the two blocs is not easy.

“What President Trump is basically trying to do is to champion American interests. The US has one of the largest embassies in Kenya serving much of the continent,” adding that Kenya was key to help US maintain its influence on the Indo-Pacific region.

Omenya, on the other hand, said Western countries are wary of a united Africa because of the continent’s collective voting power, which spans 54 nations.

“So far, Kenya has played its cards relatively well so that you can go to Trump and discuss Rwanda, and on the other side, you can sign agreements with China,” he said.

He however, warned that such positioning requires a clear focus on national interest and a high level of political intelligence. “Some decisions benefit the country, while others work against it,” he said.

Currency

On Kenya’s currency and global economic shifts, Kagwanja said the push against dollar dominance was inevitable, arguing that the US dollar relies heavily on external wealth to sustain its value.

“The zero dollarisation is a legitimate call for currencies to reflect the strength of their economies, and no currency is supposed to represent the whole world.”

He traced resistance to dollar dominance to Europe’s adoption of the euro, which he said has, at times, been stronger than the US dollar.

Kagwanja also said US foreign policy actions, including its approach to Venezuela and threats toward Iran and Greenland, reflect a broader shift away from multilateralism that began with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

He argued that the United States has historically justified military interventions through claims of collective security, democracy, and human rights, but is now retreating from that framework.

“America was the policeman of that order, and now it has exited by going to Venezuela, threatening Panama, Greenland, Iran, and many other countries in the world at a time when it is not the only global power.”

Omenya described Trump’s actions as potentially temporary but warned they could signal deeper shifts within the United Nations system. He cited US involvement in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, noting that while Washington is not bound by some resolutions, it remains one of the largest contributors and influences the direction of multilateral institutions.

“The current UN multilateral space is not one of equals,” said Omenya. “It is not an equitable space.”

Recent US withdrawals from UN bodies should prompt countries to reassess how global institutions operate and how gaps left by powerful states can be addressed, he added.

Last week, the Trump administration suspended the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries. 26 of those are African nations, including Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Morocco, and Ethiopia, among others.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Diplomacy Donald Trump President William Ruto US visa restrictions
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's high tolerance for failure in the education sector is a problem
Ruto's high tolerance for failure in the education sector is a problem
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
51 mins ago
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
National
By Jacinta Mutura
51 mins ago
Ruling on parties' alliance sparks mixed reactions
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

SHA shame: Two communities take up almost half county jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 51 mins ago
SHA shame: Two communities take up almost half county jobs
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
By Jacinta Mutura 51 mins ago
Online job scams lure Kenyans into the jaws of Chinese traffickers
Court of Appeal strikes down ban on lesbian-themed film 'Rafiki'
By Kamau Muthoni 51 mins ago
Court of Appeal strikes down ban on lesbian-themed film 'Rafiki'
ANC interim party leader mulls ending merger with Ruto's UDA
By Josphat Thiong’o 51 mins ago
ANC interim party leader mulls ending merger with Ruto's UDA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved