List: Countries facing new US immigrant visa restrictions

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests from the South Portico of the White House during an event on the South Lawn on June 04, 2025 in Washington. [ Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP]

The United States on Wednesday announced that it is suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries.

The move further restricts legal routes for traveling to the country.

“The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” the Department of State said on X.

The restrictions are part of former President Donald Trump’s immigration limitations, which were a key component of his campaign.

The State Department said migrants were taking welfare from Americans at unacceptable rates.

The restrictions, which take effect on January 21, 2026, will not affect tourism, business or medical treatment visas.

Here is the full list of the 75 countries:

Africa

1. Algeria

2. Cameroon

3. Cape Verde

4. Côte d’Ivoire

5. Democratic Republic of the Congo

6. Egypt

7. Eritrea

8. Ethiopia

9. Ghana

10. Guinea

11. Liberia

12. Libya

13. Morocco

14. Nigeria

15. Republic of the Congo

16. Rwanda

17. Senegal

18. Sierra Leone

19. Somalia

20. South Sudan

21. Sudan

22. Tanzania

23. The Gambia

24. Togo

25. Tunisia

26. Uganda

America

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Bahamas

3. Barbados

4. Belize

5. Brazil

6. Colombia

7. Cuba

8. Dominica

9. Grenada

10. Guatemala

11. Haiti

12. Jamaica

13. Nicaragua

14. St. Kitts and Nevis

15. St. Lucia

16. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

17. Uruguay

Europe

1. Albania

2. Belarus

3. Bosnia and Herzegovina

4. Kosovo

5. Moldova

6. Montenegro

7. North Macedonia

Asia and the Pacific

1. Afghanistan

2. Armenia

3. Azerbaijan

4. Bangladesh

5. Bhutan

6. Cambodia

7. Fiji

8. Georgia

9. Iran

10. Iraq

11. Jordan

12. Kazakhstan

13. Kuwait

14. Kyrgyzstan

15. Laos

16. Lebanon

17. Mongolia

18. Myanmar

19. Nepal

20. Pakistan

21. Russia

22. Syria

23. Thailand

24. Uzbekistan

25. Yemen