×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

List: Countries facing new US immigrant visa restrictions

By Fred Kagonye | Jan. 15, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests from the South Portico of the White House during an event on the South Lawn on June 04, 2025 in Washington. [Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP] 

The United States on Wednesday announced that it is suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries.
The move further restricts legal routes for traveling to the country.
“The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” the Department of State said on X.
The restrictions are part of former President Donald Trump’s immigration limitations, which were a key component of his campaign. 
The State Department said migrants were taking welfare from Americans at unacceptable rates.
The restrictions, which take effect on January 21, 2026, will not affect tourism, business or medical treatment visas.
Here is the full list of the 75 countries: 
Africa
1.    Algeria
2.    Cameroon
3.    Cape Verde
4.    Côte d’Ivoire
5.    Democratic Republic of the Congo
6.    Egypt
7.    Eritrea
8.    Ethiopia
9.    Ghana
10.    Guinea
11.    Liberia
12.    Libya
13.    Morocco
14.    Nigeria
15.    Republic of the Congo
16.    Rwanda
17.    Senegal
18.    Sierra Leone
19.    Somalia
20.    South Sudan
21.    Sudan
22.    Tanzania
23.    The Gambia
24.    Togo
25.    Tunisia
26.    Uganda

America
1.    Antigua and Barbuda
2.    Bahamas
3.    Barbados
4.    Belize
5.    Brazil
6.    Colombia
7.    Cuba
8.    Dominica
9.    Grenada
10.    Guatemala
11.    Haiti
12.    Jamaica
13.    Nicaragua
14.    St. Kitts and Nevis
15.    St. Lucia
16.    St. Vincent and the Grenadines
17.    Uruguay

Europe
1.    Albania
2.    Belarus
3.    Bosnia and Herzegovina
4.    Kosovo
5.    Moldova
6.    Montenegro
7.    North Macedonia

Asia and the Pacific
1.    Afghanistan
2.    Armenia
3.    Azerbaijan
4.    Bangladesh
5.    Bhutan
6.    Cambodia
7.    Fiji
8.    Georgia
9.    Iran
10.    Iraq
11.    Jordan
12.    Kazakhstan
13.    Kuwait
14.    Kyrgyzstan
15.    Laos
16.    Lebanon
17.    Mongolia
18.    Myanmar
19.    Nepal
20.    Pakistan
21.    Russia
22.    Syria
23.    Thailand
24.    Uzbekistan
25.    Yemen

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

US visa restrictions Donald Trump Migrants
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
53 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
53 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 53 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 53 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 53 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 53 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved