List: Countries facing new US immigrant visa restrictions

The United States on Wednesday announced that it is suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries.
The move further restricts legal routes for traveling to the country.
“The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” the Department of State said on X.
The restrictions are part of former President Donald Trump’s immigration limitations, which were a key component of his campaign.
The State Department said migrants were taking welfare from Americans at unacceptable rates.
The restrictions, which take effect on January 21, 2026, will not affect tourism, business or medical treatment visas.
Here is the full list of the 75 countries:
Africa
1. Algeria
2. Cameroon
3. Cape Verde
4. Côte d’Ivoire
5. Democratic Republic of the Congo
6. Egypt
7. Eritrea
8. Ethiopia
9. Ghana
10. Guinea
11. Liberia
12. Libya
13. Morocco
14. Nigeria
15. Republic of the Congo
16. Rwanda
17. Senegal
18. Sierra Leone
19. Somalia
20. South Sudan
21. Sudan
22. Tanzania
23. The Gambia
24. Togo
25. Tunisia
26. Uganda
America
1. Antigua and Barbuda
2. Bahamas
3. Barbados
4. Belize
5. Brazil
6. Colombia
7. Cuba
8. Dominica
9. Grenada
10. Guatemala
11. Haiti
12. Jamaica
13. Nicaragua
14. St. Kitts and Nevis
15. St. Lucia
16. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
17. Uruguay
Europe
1. Albania
2. Belarus
3. Bosnia and Herzegovina
4. Kosovo
5. Moldova
6. Montenegro
7. North Macedonia
Asia and the Pacific
1. Afghanistan
2. Armenia
3. Azerbaijan
4. Bangladesh
5. Bhutan
6. Cambodia
7. Fiji
8. Georgia
9. Iran
10. Iraq
11. Jordan
12. Kazakhstan
13. Kuwait
14. Kyrgyzstan
15. Laos
16. Lebanon
17. Mongolia
18. Myanmar
19. Nepal
20. Pakistan
21. Russia
22. Syria
23. Thailand
24. Uzbekistan
25. Yemen