MPs warn Oburu against settling for less than deputy presidency seat

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga. [File, Standard]

Members of Parliament allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have told party leader Raila Odinga that the party should not settle for anything less than the deputy presidency as it repositions itself ahead of the next General Election.

Speaking during a delegates’ meeting in the Western region on Sunday, Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali said the central management committee must stop negotiating from a position of weakness and draw a clear red line in future coalition talks.

“As MPs, we ask you that when you go to the discussion table, you should not go for anything less than the deputy presidency. ODM has numbers, history, and a national footprint. We must stop selling ourselves short,” Shinali said.

Shinali argued that ODM’s long-standing dominance in Western regions and its strong presence in other areas entitled the party to demand senior executive power, rather than settling for peripheral roles in government.

This came as Dr Oburu was forced to attend two separate gatherings organised by rival camps allied to Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, underscoring the depth of the internal wrangles.

The first meeting was held in Mabole, Butere Constituency, while the second took place in Kakamega town, with both sides claiming to be legitimate ODM delegates.

Shinali said that if ODM wants respect nationally, then the leaders must be bold enough to aim for the highest office in the land.

Shinali, in a further address, emphasised that the survival of ODM depended on rebuilding trust and cohesion at the grassroots, noting that elite disagreements often blind leaders to the realities facing ordinary supporters.

“The people at the grassroots are the backbone of our movement. If we fail to protect them and listen to their voices, we risk losing not just elections, but the trust that our communities have placed in us over the years,” he said.

However, Lurambi MP Titus Khamala took a swipe at what he termed as propaganda, suggesting that some MPs were abandoning the party, insisting that ODM leaders had no intention of walking away despite internal disagreements.

“Even at home, when there are wrangles, children cannot run away. Do not listen to propaganda. Our party leader, we are here to stay despite everything,” Khamala said.

Khamala accused rival political formations of exploiting ODM’s internal debates to create an impression of collapse, warning supporters against falling for narratives designed to weaken the party ahead of the 2027 race.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera added that ODM’s historical strength in Western was built through consistent engagement with local communities and warned that sidelining elected grassroots officials in favour of handpicked loyalists would only deepen divisions.

Nabwera said leaders must learn from past electoral losses, arguing that voter apathy often begins when supporters sense disunity among their leaders.

“Our people are watching. When they see confusion, they lose confidence. We must stop washing our dirty linen in public and instead sit down as brothers and resolve our issues,” Nabwera said.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka echoed similar sentiments, cautioning that internal supremacy battles were distracting the party from its core mission.

“Party leader, we were divided following the grassroots election, but because a big house cannot lack dispute, it's good you are visiting all of us. You have reduced the fight by 70%, and the remaining 30%we shall sit down and agree on a way forward,” he said.

Aseka urged party leaders to shelve personal ambitions and focus on strengthening party structures at the ward and constituency levels, saying unity was non-negotiable if ODM hoped to reclaim national relevance.

“We cannot be fighting each other while our political competitors are organising on the ground. ODM must speak with one voice, especially here in Western where our support has always been solid,” Aseka said.

Backing the call, Dr Oburu urged members to intensify grassroots registration, saying numerical strength would determine the party’s bargaining power.

“Register as many members as possible. If we have numbers, we will have high bargaining power,” Oburu said. “Politics is about numbers. Without them, you cannot negotiate anything.”