Nyoro, Babu accuse own parties of losing direction ahead of 2027

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino. [File, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino have criticised the leadership of their own parties, saying the parties have lost direction ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nyoro, once a key figure in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said the party has strayed from promises made during the 2022 campaign, particularly on the economy and education.

Speaking on Citizen TV's JKLive on Wednesday, January 14, the former Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson warned that heavy borrowing undermines economic stability and could burden future generations with debt.

"We told Kenyans that we are not going to borrow the kind of money we are borrowing now. We also wanted to give education the primacy it deserves. I don't think now the party is doing what we sold to the Kenyan people," said Nyoro.

He expressed disappointment with the government's economic performance, noting Kenya's projected 4.9 per cent growth in 2025 lags behind regional neighbours Uganda (6 to 6.5 per cent), Tanzania (over 6 per cent) and Rwanda (7 to 9 per cent).

"I am disappointed, especially in the economy. Whatever you do economically, the outcomes speak for themselves in terms of the figures," noted Nyoro

The MP observed that the administration prioritises public relations over substantive economic policy.

"We are investing too much in PR, selling a story, other than just doing the work," he explained.

Nyoro was a close ally of President William Ruto and played a pivotal role in mobilising youth and Kikuyu voters during the 2022 campaign.

However, he adopted a neutral stance during the October 2024 impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, straining relations within the ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

On his part, Owino stated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has drifted from the values of its late leader, Raila Odinga, who died in October 2025 at age 80.

"Our Moses is gone. We need a Joshua who is younger than Moses, with the vim, with the vigour, with the courage, to take the people that Baba left to Canaan," noted Owino.

The Embakasi East MP accused current party leaders of abandoning Odinga's principles and political strategy.

"The current ODM that we have does not talk about what Baba stood for. Baba never went to look for coalitions. Other parties came to look for Baba," explained Owino.

ODM remains divided over whether to continue supporting Ruto's administration or prepare independently for 2027.

One faction, led by Owino and Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, advocates exiting the government and charting a new leadership direction.

The opposing faction, aligned with party leader Oburu Odinga, chairperson Gladys Wanga, and several Luo Nyanza leaders, supports continued negotiations with Ruto to secure a mega coalition.